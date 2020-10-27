Boy Abunda holds advance birthday celebration in Lipa

MANILA -- Veteran talk show host Boy Abunda, who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, October 29, marked his natal day in advance.

In his latest vlog, Abunda shared his simple birthday celebration in his house in Lipa, Batangas.

He was accompanied by his long-time partner Bong Quintana.

"Alam niyo po ito ang first birthday celebration ko. October is my birthday month and my first celebration is here in Lipa, dito sa aming bahay sa Lipa. Maraming salamat," Abunda shared after blowing his "nilupak" cake.

He also shared the importance of his house in Lipa.

"Mahal na mahal ko po ang lugar na ito dahil ito po ang unang bahay namin. Madalas namin dinadala dito si nanay," Abunda said.

"Today as I celebrate my birthday, I continue to remember nanay, I continue to be grateful, and I continue to pray to God for His blessings, for forgiveness, for wrapping us with His kindness and love and protecting us from COVID and all sorts of harm and I continue to say, 'Lord, salamat,'" he added.



Abunda also shared his birthday wish.

"Ang akin pong kahilingan ay kalusugan para sa lahat. Sana mawala na po ang COVID. Sana ligtas kaming lahat," Abunda shared.

Aside from his "nilupak" cake, Abunda got to enjoy some of the most delectable Batangueño dishes like sinaing na tulingan, ginataang langka lomi and bulalo.

For dessert, the talk show host enjoyed ube halaga, turon, suman and pastillas.

While in Lipa, Abunda said he and Quintana will be busy planting.

"Magtatanim kami ng maraming-maraming halaman dito sa Lipa. Ito 'yung mga bagay na we discovered during the pandemic," he said.

"What I'm learning is we really have to take care of Mother Earth. We really have to take care of the environment. 'Di ba may kampanya if each one of us can only plant a tree what a green world this is," Abunda said.

Just last July, in a Facebook post, Abunda said he is "seriously looking forward" to becoming a part-time farmer in the future.

