ABS-CBN receives Lifetime Achievement Award at 2020 Asia Contents Awards

MANILA – ABS-CBN was accorded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recently concluded Asia Contents Awards (ACA).

According to its official website, the organization presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to a broadcaster or producer who has spared no effort to produce and distribute Asian content or to an actor who has made significant contributions in the Asian region.

Also a recipient of the same recognition is Amuse Inc. from Japan.

Cory Vidanes, who is ABS-CBN's COO of Broadcast, accepted the accolade on behalf of the Kapamilya network.

“It is with great pride and honor that ABS-CBN receives this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Asia Content Awards. This could not have come at a more opportune time in spite of all the recent challenges and even in the midst of a pandemic, ABS-CBN remains undaunted in championing Filipino content globally,” she said in her pre-recorded speech.

“In the last 65 years, we have created an environment of innovation, nurturing all our content creators, producers, artisans and talents to embrace a new era of global excellence. I humbly share this award with all the men and women of ABS-CBN and with every Filipino we continue to serve,” Vidanes added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire ACA 2020 ceremony was done virtually and was streamed on YouTube on October 25.

Now on its second year since it was established, the ACA is “an award ceremony for outstanding TV and OTT drama series throughout Asia.”

The ACA is organized by the renowned Busan International Film Festival and Asian Film Market, an annual film market in South Korea.

Its official website says the ACA 2020 is comprised of 10 categories and 11 awards, with 75 entries in total this year representing 17 different countries, from among which 28 works from 12 nations were selected after the preliminary and final rounds.