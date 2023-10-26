After wrapping up her limited engagement in the hit Broadway musical "Here Lies Love," Kapamilya actress Vina Morales is enjoying her break in United States.

In her social media post on Thursday, Morales shared a video of her recent visit to a popular museum in New York City.

"Exploring American Museum of Natural History. Our natural world, and the known universe," Morales captioned her Instagram post.



Morales played Aurora Aquino in "Here Lies Love," marking her Broadway debut.

"Here Lies Love" made its historic debut on Broadway in June with an all- Filipino cast. The role of Aurora Aquino was originally played by Lea Salonga.

