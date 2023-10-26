Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque excited to have kids

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque. Photo from Roque's Instagram page

MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo admitted that she and her soon-to-be-husband Dominic Roque are excited to start their family.

In an interview with veteran TV host Boy Abunda, Alonzo talked about having their own kids when she admitted that Roque is more nervous than her.

"I guess doon sa whole thing, not in a sense na kabado siya magpamilya. He would always tell me he is very excited to have a family with me and have kids. Actually mas excited kami to have kids together. It's just that I guess kinakabahan siya siyempre doon sa sunod-sunod na mga parties. He has never thrown a really big party before so I guess mas kabado siya roon," Alonzo said.

"Feeling ko kabado kami pareho sa budget. Charot lang!" Alonzo added.

Asked of her prayer for her marriage with Roque, Alonzo said: "Sana manatiling nasa center ng relationship namin si Lord to guide us. And sana sa next chapter na papasukin namin mas lumalim 'yung pagkakaintindihan namin at pagmamahalan namin sa isa't isa."

"I hope that I become a good example to my children one day and I hope that I get to raise God-fearing and really good kids with good values," she added.

Alonzo announced her engagement with Roque last July 19.

