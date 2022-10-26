Mile Phakphum (left) and Apo Nattawin (right) lead the cast of the Thai action boys' love series "KinnPorsche" during their concert tour at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City last October 22, 2022. Photos from Live Nation PH and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The cast of the Thai action boys' love series "KinnPorsche" visited their fans in Manila with various tricks in their bag last Saturday night.

"You are looking at the 16 members of the ‘KinnPorsche’ series. Promise us to enjoy the night," Apo Nattawin said as they began their concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Nattawin, together with Mile Phakphum, treated fans with a reenactment of scenes from the series, while the other members of the cast gave some cultural and steamy performances led by Bible Wichapas.

Fans were exhilarated when Jeff Satur sang Ben&Ben's hit song "Leaves" and when both Nattawin and Phakphum serenaded them with songs like "Fly Me To The Moon" and "When You Say Nothing At All"

Perth Stewart thanked the fans who flew in just to be with them. "I know there are a lot of people that have flown from other places just to see us today so thank you so much, it does mean the world to us."

"I don’t wanna take this time for granted, these moments that we shared together …I’m making sure that I’m soaking this moment because these chances in a lifetime don’t come often," he added.

Phakphum was at times at a loss for words given the love and energy their Filipino fans gave throughout the more than 4-hour live concert.

"My heart is shaking. It’s difficult for me to express all the gratitude that I have. I didn’t prepare anything to talk to you, guys, but I just wanna take your energy, take this moment and give back to you, guys," he said.

For his part, Nattawin thanked the fans for making their dreams come true. "You guys are amazing, of course. You make our dreams come true. At this moment, we see and meet each other face-to-face for real. My hands are shaking, I’m so excited."

"I see your eyes in person, I see your love, I see your smile, I see your enthusiasm and I consume them to say these words to you, mahal ko kayo," he added.

Wichapas hopes that this won't be the last time they visit the country.

"This is my first time in the Philippines, this is my first time in Manila. Each and every one of us trained so hard to be here in front of you. This isn’t our first show but each and every one of you here made us feel like it’s the first. Your energy, your positive vibes, your love, I can all feel it here on stage," he said.

"I just want you to know how much it means to us, for your support and love. And I know because of you, this won’t be the last time for Filipinos. This won’t be the last time in Manila."

"KinnPorsche" premiered last April and was critically acclaimed for its action theme. The series is led by Phakphum as Kinn and Nattawin as Porsche.

Kinn is the son of a mafia boss who is chased by their family’s enemies. He asks for Porsche’s help and hires him as his new bodyguard but later on, they develop a romantic relationship.

