Sunshine Cruz denies rekindling romance with Cesar Montano

MANILA — Actress Sunshine Cruz slammed false claims that she and former husband Cesar Montano have rekindled their romance.

On Facebook, Cruz stressed that circulating rumors that she is pregnant and will remarry Montano are "fake news."

Actress Sunshine Cruz slams fake news. Screen grab: Facebook/Sunshine Cruz

"FAKE NEWS! I’ve been sent a few videos about this fake news spreading and nagtataka nga ako na may mga bumabati at congratulate sa 'kin," Cruz wrote.

"Since meron pa ring napapaniwala and as respect sa partner at bagong pamilya ni Cesar, gusto ko sabihin na wala pong katotohanang buntis ako at magpapakasal sa aking ex-husband," she added.

Last August, Cruz and Montano crossed paths again after the actor attended the 18th birthday of their second daughter Sam.

They have two other daughters: Angelina and Chesca. Their marriage was nullified on September 18, 2018.

The former couple also posed for a complete family picture with their three daughters, a rare sight since their marriage ended.

At that time, Cruz's and Montano’s partners, Macky Mathay and Kath Angeles, respectively, were also present.

Last month, Cruz and Mathay became the subject of breakup speculations after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Cruz also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page after rumors about her split with Mathay circulated online.



