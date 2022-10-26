SB19 marks 4th anniversary, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Pinoy pop supergroup SB19 is celebrating their fourth anniversary on Wednesday, October 26.

On social media, the group composed of Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin greeted and thanked all their fans and followers.

"Apat na taon na tayong magkakasama, sinong mag-aakala! The universe really transpired for us to meet and experience this incredible journey together. Let's enjoy the ride, A'TIN! Thank you, forever. Let's celebrate when we get back," the group shared.

SB19 is currently on a world tour with stops in Dubai (October 29), New York (November 5), Los Angeles (November 12) and Singapore (November 27).

A'TIN, the fanbase of the popular Filipino group, expressed their love for their idols with the hashtag #Happy4thAnniversarySB19 becoming a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines on Wednesday morning.

Just last month, the quintet released their new single "WYAT Where You At)" ahead of their Manila concert held last September 17 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Aside from the concert tour, a docu-series is also in the pipeline.



SB19 is the first all-Filipino idol boy group trained by a Korean entertainment company under the same system that catapulted K-pop artists into global stardom.

The group achieved mainstream popularity after a video of the members' dance practice for their sophomore single, "Go Up," went viral on social media in September 2019.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC