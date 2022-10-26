Cadian Studios chief executive officer Ron Pangyarihan (left) and chief operating officer Juju Maglacas. Handout Juju Maglacas, Cadian Studios' managing partner and chief operating officer, has been working with artists such as Sugarcane (clockwise from top-left), Garage Morning, and Color the Era. Handout

The advances in technology and the internet have truly made the world a smaller place, and crossing borders much easier.

Cadian Studios is a new creative and media agency specializing in ideation, content creation, and music production.

It was founded by University of the East alumnus Ron Pangyarihan who, besides being a budding musician, describes himself as a storyteller.

“I think effective content is telling stories that are relatable and communicate well with audiences,” said the bespectacled Pangyarihan, 27, who also serves as Cadian’s chief executive officer. “And we tell these stories for our clients either through videos or music.”

One of their first projects was creating new nursery rhymes called Imaginary Junior for a Singaporean company.

These nursery rhymes garnered more than 600,000 likes and views in the first few months of its release.

“This project was educational not only for the end users but also me as you appreciate what is done to reach out to very young children,” ventured Pangyarihan.

Cadian’s managing partner and chief operating officer is Juju Maglacas who is a producer and audio engineer.

Maglacas has been working with a lot of young artists such as Warner Music’s pop group Sugarcane, Viva recording artist Color the Era, and up and coming pop rock band Garage Morning. One of their clients is also Kean Cipriano’s O/C Records that has been producing a lot of great music featuring young artists.

“Original Pilipino Music has become increasingly popular with a lot of new and talented musicians coming out to create music,” pointed out Cadian’s CEO. “We want to help them reach their potential by helping out in music production and creating content to promote them.”

Another aspect of Cadian is that they organize educational webinars and produce videos about content creation, recording at home, and doing production work.

“I think through what we are doing, we are able to reach out to a lot of people and I think it is great,” summed up Pangyarihan. “I am excited about the possibilities and opportunities.”

For more information about Cadian, parties may visit their website at cadianstudios.com.