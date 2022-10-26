Penn Badgley makes TikTok debut with Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero'

Penn Badgley has finally joined the TikTok craze – and Taylor Swift approves.

For his very first post on the platform, Badgley created a ridiculous short clip set to Swift’s new single “Anti-Hero” where he is joined by his own character as Joe Goldberg from his Netflix series “You.”

In the video, Badgley is seen looking scared as he runs away from something unseen. As he gets to the door trying to escape, Badgley opens it only to see Goldberg.

"It's me," Goldberg tells him.

"Hi," Badgley responds looking confused.

Goldberg goes on lip-syncing the song and says: "I'm the problem, it's me."

Badgley’s first TikTok post earned raves from netizens, with most of them charmed by the actor’s own take of “Anti-Hero.”

But the most important approval came from Swift herself. "OMG!!!!" Swift commented, before adding the lovestruck emoji.

“Anti-Hero” is one of the tracks in Swift’s just released album “Midnights.”

The album dropped last October 21 and sparked an online fan frenzy that it crashed Spotify in the process.

The album's 13 songs tell "the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," Swift explained on Twitter.

Together, they form "a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour." – With AFP