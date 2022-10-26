Home > Entertainment LOOK: After giving birth, Angelica Panganiban posts first family photo ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 12:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap) MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share her first family photo with fiancé Gregg Homan and newborn daughter, Amila Sabine. The photo was uploaded over a month after she delivered her baby girl. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap) "Nakakaiyak ba? Kasi nakakaiyak for us. I love you daddy and bibicakes," Panganiban wrote. In an earlier social media post, Panganiban promised to always be there for her firstborn. Angelica Panganiban shares heartwarming vow for daughter Amila Sabine The actress gave birth last September 20. Angelica Panganiban gives birth to first child Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Angelica Panganiban Gregg Homan Amila Sabine family photo /sports/10/27/22/alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-doubles-quarterfinals/sports/10/27/22/how-kayas-international-title-benefits-womens-football/sports/10/27/22/qatar-to-scrap-pre-arrival-covid-tests-before-world-cup/entertainment/10/27/22/rihanna-to-make-music-return-with-black-panther-track/entertainment/10/27/22/what-to-expect-in-head-in-the-clouds-ph-tour