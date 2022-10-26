MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share her first family photo with fiancé Gregg Homan and newborn daughter, Amila Sabine.

The photo was uploaded over a month after she delivered her baby girl.

"Nakakaiyak ba? Kasi nakakaiyak for us. I love you daddy and bibicakes," Panganiban wrote.

In an earlier social media post, Panganiban promised to always be there for her firstborn.

The actress gave birth last September 20.

