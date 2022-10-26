Ian Veneracion surprised to get lead roles after 40 years in showbiz

MANILA – Veteran actor Ian Veneracion seemed to be still at the peak of his career as he celebrates 40 years in showbiz.

Veneracion, who remains to be an in-demand leading man today, is gearing up for a Metro Manila Film Festival movie and an action-packed digital series – both as the lead character.

In a virtual interview, the actor admitted that he is surprised at the number of projects he is getting at his age.

“It is surprising. I never would have thought that I'd be busier now than before,” he said. “When you're a father in real life, you have father roles. When you're lolo na in real life, you have lolo roles. I'm so okay with that.”

Strangely, Veneracion found himself doing roles and shows that he did not expect to be doing at this point in his career.

Just recently, he held a concert with OPM icon Ogie Alcasid, billed as “KilaboTitos.”

These career milestones made Veneracion grateful and humbled.

“Pero strangely, meron parang... people are just supportive of the things that I do. I've gone into music, for example. And they're very supportive,” he said.

“People are very supportive whether it's a TV show or a movie, an art exhibit, or a concert. It's really, really surprising. I'm just grateful because everybody has been so kind.”

As he celebrates his 40th year in showbiz, Veneracion explained that there’s no specific role or project he still dreams of doing.

“Sa tagal ko na sa industry siguro, mas focused ako with the enjoyment of working with the right people that you share the same passion, same mindset, the same effort. Lahat kayo pursuing to upgrade the quality of what you're doing. Mas importante sa 'kin ngayon 'yun kesa sa napakagaling pero bad vibes naman,” he discussed.

He cited his new action project “One Good Day” which will stream in November on Amazon Prime Video.

Filmed in Iloilo, Veneracion revealed that the five weeks working with the production felt like being in a basketball team.

In “One Good Day,” Veneracion plays Dale Sta. Maria, a strong-willed mobster who left the Rodrigo Organization after finding out that he has a brain tumor and that death is upon him. However, with the death of his loved ones, he is drawn out of retirement and is forced to go on a final mission before calling it a day.

“The role requires a delicate balance of internal ‘order and chaos’ for any actor. A sensitive man, trapped in the complexity of having to embrace violence, in order to gain the peace and simplicity that ultimately is his end goal,” Veneracion explained.

Joining him in the cast are Rabiya Mateo, Andrea Torres, Aljur Abrenica, Justin Cuyugan, Nicole Cordoves, Pepe Herrera, Robert Seña and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo.

“One Good Day” will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 17, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

