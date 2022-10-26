How Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington defied stereotypes

Charlize Theron Netflix "The School for Good and Evil"

'The School for Good and Evil' star Charlize Theron grew up in South Africa and was a dancer and model before becoming an actress.

She shared how she dealt with feeling like being put in a box as a young woman.

"My mother prepared me quite well in just kind of understanding that that was inevitable. And so my whole life I kind of felt like I had to prove myself and that's not necessarily a bad thing," Theron said.

"I was a foreigner, I had an accent. I still mess up English, I use the wrong grammar. I sometimes still feel like that's the box that I gotta have to over-prove myself a little bit with. And then obviously wanting to be an actor. When I wanted to be an actor, and those days the last thing that you wanted behind you was being a model-slash-actor. Nowadays it's not that big of a deal, but when I was kind of coming around, it was like the kiss of death. And you walk in a room and people knew that about you, automatically they just thought you couldn't act."

Kerry Washington Netflix "The School for Good and Evil"

Theron's co-star Kerry Washington also spoke of her experience in defying people's expectations.

"I think any of us as women are constantly fighting the battle of being put in a box and having people decide what's appropriate or inappropriate for us. But also as a woman of color, and I was also from the Bronx growing up, there were all kinds of assumptions about who I was and what I had to offer," she said.

"So I think there was a similar drive to kind of go beyond people's limited expectations. If I could have believed in the freedom to be who I want to be and do things my own way without feeling like it was for other people or without feeling like I needed other people's approval to be worthy, that would have been great. But you get there when you get there."

(L to R) Kerry Washington as Clarissa Dovey and Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso Netflix "The School for Good and Evil"

In a world where young women are sorted as a princess or a witch, 'The School for Good and Evil' lead stars Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie play two best friends who try to figure out where they belong and, in the process, discarding the labels placed on them.

In the fairy-tale place that they end up in, they meet the leaders played by Theron and Washington.

Netflix "The School for Good and Evil"

Directed by Paul Feig, the film's cast also includes Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne.