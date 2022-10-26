Last film of Cherie Gil and Miguel Faustmann in competition in QCinema Asian New Wave Section. Handout

MANILA – Cherie Gil’s last movie before passing away has been included in the QCinema International Film Festival.

“Elehiya,” which is also the last film of the late Miguel Faustmann, is competing in the Asian New Wave Section of the film festival which will be held from November 17 to 26.

Director Loy Arcenas dedicated the movie to both late actors, saying: “It will serve as a fitting memorial to two of the Philippines’ most brilliant theater and film artists, Cherie and Miguel.”

Gil, an award-winning actress and popularly known for her villain roles, died in July after battling against cancer, while Faustmann passed on in his sleep in May.

Originally titled “Mirador,” “Elehiya” chronicles the downward spiral of Dr. Celine de Miranda (Gil), as she tries to piece together the shattered remains of a childless marriage.

“Both Cherie and Miguel were well informed of the project’s progress,” said Arcenas, whose previous films include the Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 Best Picture “Ang Larawan,” and the Busan International Film Festival 2011 Best Film for New Currents Section, “Niño.”

Arcenas revealed that he grappled with personal and production challenges to finish “Elehiya.”

“I suffered a personal loss with the passing of my mother, and many in our 'Elehiya' film family had to deal with personal battles brought about by the pandemic and the momentous events of the recent past. These and the deaths of Cherie and Miguel have subconsciously been injected into our film,” he said.

Arcenas added that death leaves behind many unanswered questions – both beautiful and painful.

“I will always treasure the zest that Cherie poured into her life and art. She is stunning in the film and 'Elehiya' will be her exquisite swan song.”

“Elehiya” is produced by Cinematografo Originals, cineHandurawan, Daluyong Studios and Voyage Studios. Also in the cast are Sue Prado, Erlinda Villalobos and Ross Pesigan.

