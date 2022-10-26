Dwayne Johnson is 'Black Adam.' Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures

DC Comics' Shazam-powered antihero Black Adam is storming the box office, earning a badass P66.2 million in its first week of release in the Philippines.

Capturing a market share of 91%, "Black Adam" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave Warner Bros. Philippines its biggest opening this year and in the pandemic era, as well as its highest debut since 2019’s “Joker.”

Globally, the film has earned $140 million in its first weekend, becoming Johnson’s biggest solo opening ever outside the ensemble-led “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Black Adam” is the No. 1 film in nearly every market in 76 territories, including the Philippines, United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and France. “Black Adam” also captured the No. 1 spot in the US with a $67-million debut.

Ahead of the All Saints Day long weekend, the epic superhero film is expected to continue dominating the box-office as moviegoers avail of the opportunity to go to the cinemas during the holiday.

“We’re so excited by the fantastic box-office success of `Black Adam,’” says Francis Soliven, general manager of Warner Bros. Philippines, the film’s local distributor. “The anticipation has been building with movie fans to finally see this origin story on the big screen and the audience has spoken -- `Black Adam’ has exceeded their expectations.”

