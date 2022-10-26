The Asian Television Awards (ATA) announced Wednesday the nominees for its 27th edition, including screen veteran Aga Muhlach and beauty queen-host Catriona Gray, as well as the musical series “Still.”
The 2022 ATA will announce winners across two events — on December 1 at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City, and on December 8 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
The awarding ceremony in the Philippines will be co-hosted by Asian personalities, including the Philippines’ own Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee, and Gray. Guest performers include local artists such as Christian Bautista, Erik Santos, and VXON.
Dee and Gray will return as hosts in Singapore, while Filipino singer LU.Me will perform.
Several Filipino talents and shows, led by Viu Philippines’ “Still,” are in the running for awards in this year’s ATA. See the full list below:
Best Original Digital Drama Series
Still (PCCW OTT)
Philippines
Best Original Digital Entertainment Programme
Quiz Mo Ko (KwentoLabs Inc)
Top Class : The Rise to P-Pop Stardom (Cornerstone Entertainment Inc)
Best Leading Male Performance – Digital
Christian Bautista, Still
Best Leading Female Performance – Digital
Gab Pangilinan, Still
Julie Anne San Jose, Still
Best Host / Presenter – Digital
Catriona Gray, Top Class: The Rise to P-Pop Stardom
Best Entertainment Presenter/ Host
K Brosas, Sing Galing
Maine Mendoza, #MaineGoals
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Aga Muhlach, Suntok sa Buwan
Best Original Screenplay
Patrick James Valera, Still
Best Theme Song
Lakwatsika, Cignal Entertainment
Di Na Muli, Janine Tenoso
Still, Matthew Chang
Best Single Digital Programme or Short Film
GINTO: A Hidilyn Diaz Kwentong Jollibee Special (UXS Inc)
Best News Presenter or Anchor
Emma Mary Tiglao, Mata ng Agila Primetime (Eagle Broadcasting Corporation)
Rico Hizon, The Final Word with Rico Hizon (CNN Philippines)
Best Current Affairs Presenter
Alex Santos, Responde Mata ng Mamamayan (Eagle Broadcasting Corporation)
Korina Sanchez, Rated Korina (Brightlight Leisure Productions)
Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme
Verde Island Passage (People’s Television Network)
Best News Programme
The Final Word with Rico Hizon (CNN Philippines)
Best Comedy Programme
Balita One Nan (Cignal TV)
Best General Entertainment Programme
Sing Galing (TV5)
Best Music Programme
Sing Galing SingLebrity Edition (TV5)
Best Infotainment Programme
Rated Korina (Brightlight Leisure Productions)
Best Talk Show
Iskoolmates (People’s Television Network)
Best Lifestyle Programme
#MaineGoals (Cignal TV)
Best Live Sports Coverage
UP vs Ateneo Finals Game 3 UAAP Season 84: Men’s Basketball (Cignal TV)
Best Sports Programme
The Game (Cignal TV)
Best Branded Content
OneDA SA TV (People’s Television Network)
Best Music Video
Iba’ng Saya ‘Pag Sama-Sama (TV5)
Coke Studio Philippines: Itodo Mo Beat Mo (UXS Inc)