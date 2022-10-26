Aga Muhlach and Catriona Gray are among the Filipino nominees in the 2022 Asian Television Awards. ABS-CBN/Instagram: @catriona_gray



The Asian Television Awards (ATA) announced Wednesday the nominees for its 27th edition, including screen veteran Aga Muhlach and beauty queen-host Catriona Gray, as well as the musical series “Still.”

The 2022 ATA will announce winners across two events — on December 1 at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City, and on December 8 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

The awarding ceremony in the Philippines will be co-hosted by Asian personalities, including the Philippines’ own Piolo Pascual, Enchong Dee, and Gray. Guest performers include local artists such as Christian Bautista, Erik Santos, and VXON.

Dee and Gray will return as hosts in Singapore, while Filipino singer LU.Me will perform.

Several Filipino talents and shows, led by Viu Philippines’ “Still,” are in the running for awards in this year’s ATA. See the full list below:

Best Original Digital Drama Series

Still (PCCW OTT)

Philippines

Best Original Digital Entertainment Programme

Quiz Mo Ko (KwentoLabs Inc)

Top Class : The Rise to P-Pop Stardom (Cornerstone Entertainment Inc)

Best Leading Male Performance – Digital

Christian Bautista, Still

Best Leading Female Performance – Digital

Gab Pangilinan, Still

Julie Anne San Jose, Still

Best Host / Presenter – Digital

Catriona Gray, Top Class: The Rise to P-Pop Stardom

Best Entertainment Presenter/ Host

K Brosas, Sing Galing

Maine Mendoza, #MaineGoals

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Aga Muhlach, Suntok sa Buwan

Best Original Screenplay

Patrick James Valera, Still

Best Theme Song

Lakwatsika, Cignal Entertainment

Di Na Muli, Janine Tenoso

Still, Matthew Chang

Best Single Digital Programme or Short Film

GINTO: A Hidilyn Diaz Kwentong Jollibee Special (UXS Inc)

Best News Presenter or Anchor

Emma Mary Tiglao, Mata ng Agila Primetime (Eagle Broadcasting Corporation)

Rico Hizon, The Final Word with Rico Hizon (CNN Philippines)

Best Current Affairs Presenter

Alex Santos, Responde Mata ng Mamamayan (Eagle Broadcasting Corporation)

Korina Sanchez, Rated Korina (Brightlight Leisure Productions)

Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme

Verde Island Passage (People’s Television Network)

Best News Programme

The Final Word with Rico Hizon (CNN Philippines)

Best Comedy Programme

Balita One Nan (Cignal TV)

Best General Entertainment Programme

Sing Galing (TV5)

Best Music Programme

Sing Galing SingLebrity Edition (TV5)

Best Infotainment Programme

Rated Korina (Brightlight Leisure Productions)

Best Talk Show

Iskoolmates (People’s Television Network)

Best Lifestyle Programme

#MaineGoals (Cignal TV)

Best Live Sports Coverage

UP vs Ateneo Finals Game 3 UAAP Season 84: Men’s Basketball (Cignal TV)

Best Sports Programme

The Game (Cignal TV)

Best Branded Content

OneDA SA TV (People’s Television Network)

Best Music Video

Iba’ng Saya ‘Pag Sama-Sama (TV5)

Coke Studio Philippines: Itodo Mo Beat Mo (UXS Inc)