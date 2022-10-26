The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to Disney Plus and they're bringing some new friends.

Fresh off the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and "Thor: Love and Thunder", the remaining Guardians - Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, Nebula - plus new additions Kraglin and Cosmo the Space Dog are going to celebrate Christmas in a unique way - by kidnapping Kevin Bacon in Marvel Studios "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

This will be the first time Cosmo, a telepathic Soviet space dog who was first seen in the first Guardians movie, will be joining the team.

Directed by James Gunn, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.



"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" streams November 25 only on Disney+.

Watch more News on iWantTFC