Screen partners Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri. Instagram: @kyleecharri

MANILA — Francine Diaz is open to visiting her onscreen partner Kyle Echarri inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house, where the latter is currently a celebrity contestant.

Diaz was asked about Echarri’s stint in the reality show during the Monday media conference for the nearing finale of “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

The primetime series, which is set to conclude on November 5, stars Diaz and Echarri, alongside Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” had already wrapped up filming when Echarri entered “PBB” last week.

Asked whether she would want to visit Echarri inside the iconic yellow house, Diaz answered: “Yes po. Bakit hindi? Wala namang problema.”

She then shared her message for Echarri, who has been her love team partner for three years.

“Kyle, take care of yourself,” Diaz said. “I know nasabi ko na sa ‘yo ito bago ka pumasok ng ‘PBB.’ Mag-ingat ka. Alagaan mo ang sarili mo, ‘yung mga gamit mong laging nawawala, at ang health mo, ang iyong mental health. We miss you here.”

As Echarri was unable to join his fellow cast members during the virtual conference, Diaz answered on his behalf when they were asked about their fond memories of filming the series.

“For sure na-enjoy niya itong show na ‘to,” Diaz said. “Siya ‘yung super friendly. Siya ‘yung nag-first move para hindi mahiya ang katrabaho niya. He’s super caring. Makulit kasi siya, kaya halos lahat ng cast friends niya rito. I know na-enjoy niya ‘to. I’m sure mami-miss niya lahat ng cast.”

Diaz mentioned that Echarri formed close friendships with Sylvia Sanchez, Enchong Dee, and Fedelin.

“Alam kong mahal niya ‘to at thankful siyang nabigyan siya ng ganitong opportunity. I know na he’s very happy kasi na-portray niya ang character ni Rafa,” Diaz added.

The 17-year-old actress also opened up about the her screen partnership with Echarri, saying they share goals, are honest with each other, and have overcome misunderstandings.

“Kami ni Kyle, meron kaming goal para sa love team namin. May dream kami para sa aming dalawa. Meron din kaming para sa sarili namin. Pag pinag-uusapan namin ang KyCine, ‘Ganito ang gagawin natin, kailangan professional tayo.’ Binibigyan namin ng justice ‘yung mga opportunities na ibinibigay sa amin. Kino-consider namin iyon as blessings,” she shared.

“May mga pagkakataon na hindi kami nagkakasundo, pero at the end of the day, we make sure na okay kami. I think iyon ‘yung isa sa mga formula para mag-work ‘yung love team namin, para mag-work kami — ‘yung trust ang ‘yung honesty namin sa isa’t isa, transparent lang kami,” Diaz said.

