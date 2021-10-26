Sylvia Sanchez announces break from acting

Acclaimed actress Sylvia Sanchez portrays Barang in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba,’ which will conclude on November 5. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez is planning to go on hiatus from showbiz after the conclusion of her ongoing teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba”.

Sanchez spoke candidly on Monday about her plan on not accepting any acting projects for at least six months to a year, during a media conference for the November 5 finale of the ABS-CBN series.

The acclaimed actress portrayed the mentally challenged Barang in “Huwag Kang Manamba,” which recently wrapped filming and is now down to its last three weeks on air.

“Okay na. Naka-off na si Barang sa akin,” Sanchez said. “Magpapahinga ako. Talagang sobrang pahinga ngayon. Grateful ako sa role na Barang, pero nakakapagod siya, sobra.”

“After nito, kinausap ko na si Direk Ruel, pahinga muna ako,” she said, referring to ABS-CBN executive Ruel Bayani. “Sobrang na-drain talaga ako emotionally, physically kay Barang.”

In the series, the child-like Barang’s mental disability affects her speech and communication skills, but has not prevented her from forming close friendships and regaining familial ties, after being revealed to be the long-lost grandmother of Mira (Andrea Brillantes) and Joy (Francine Diaz).

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Sa susunod na teleserye na i-o-offer sa akin, parang feeling ko, wala na akong mabibigay pa na bago, kasi drained ako dito sa Barang, napagod ako nang sobra. Gusto ko magpahinga kahit six months to one year, para sa susundo na may i-o-offer, may bago naman ako na maipakita,” she said.

Sanchez pointed out that she has not been able to go on break since 2016, when she top-billed the family drama series “The Greatest Love.”

She then mentioned the successive teleseryes she starred or guest-starred in before “Huwag Kang Mangamba”: “La Luna Sangre,” “Hanggang Saan,” and “Pamilya Ko.”

“After nu’n, ito na,” she said. “So, hinga muna. Hinga muna. Relax na muna ako. Maglalagi muna ako sa probinsya. Iyon ang na sa utak ko ngayon. Rest muna. Para pagbalik ko, may bago kayong makita, at hindi talo ‘yung producer na mag-aalok sa akin ng bagong role.”

Sanchez, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for her recent acting accolades. She was the national winner in the Best Supporting Actress category in the Asian Academy for Creative Arts for her portrayal of Barang; and was named Best Actress by the PMPC Star Awards for Movies for her performance in “Jesusa.”

Asked how she regards critical recognition for her talent, Sanchez said: “Ngayon, mahalaga sa akin. Nakikita ka, napapansin ka ng mga kritiko, ng iba-ibang award-giving bodies. Kasi, may sinasabing, ‘Balewala ang awards.’ Imposible ‘yun. Imposible ‘yun. Nakakatuwa iyon sa amin bilang mga aktor. Kaya hanggang ngayon, mahalaga at importante sa akin ‘yun.

“Ngayon, bawat gawa ko rin naman ng teleserye, hindi ako, honestly, nag-i-expect ng awards. Pero nangyayari palagi, nagkaka-award ako. Nagpapasalamat ako. Siguro, nagagampanan kong mabuti ‘yung role ko para sa kanila. Pasasalamat. Nakakatuwa pa rin iyon, until now.”