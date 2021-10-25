MANILA — “I will always be a Papa’s girl.”

These were Gladys Reyes’ words on Monday as she announced the passing of her father, Sonyer Reyes.

“Magkikita tayo muli sa bayang banal, Pa,” the screen veteran wrote on Instagram, as she shared a video of her singing with her father.

The older Reyes succumbed to multiple organ failure, Gladys said, adding that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

He had also suffered a heart attack in January.

In her post announcing Sonyer’s death, Reyes said: “Thank you Pa, I will always be a Papa’s girl! Mission accomplished.”

