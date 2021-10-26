'Friends' stars pay tribute to James Michael Tyler

The six lead stars of the classic comedy series “Friends” have paid tribute to James Michael Tyler, who popularly played Gunther on the show.

Tyler passed away on Sunday morning (US time) after battling an advanced stage of prostate cancer.

Through posts on Instagram and Twitter, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry remembered Tyler, who was a recurring character in the series from 1994 to 2004.

(PLEASE EMBED LINK IN TITLE)

https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/10/25/21/friends-actor-james-michael-tyler-who-played-gunther-dies-of-cancer

Aniston first shared a clip of her character Rachel having a conversation with Gunther from the final episode of “Friends” where the latter finally confesses his feelings for her.

In the caption, Aniston wrote, “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.”

Cox, who played Monica, said, “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace, James.”

Referencing a line in the “Friends” theme song, Kudrow, who gave life to Phoebe, said, “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

Schwimmer, who played Ross, thanked Tyler “for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen.”

He added: “You will be missed, buddy.”

LeBlanc, whose played Joey, kept it simple but heartfelt. “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend.”

Lastly, Perry, who played Chandler, said, “We lost a good Friend yesterday in James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Read in Peace.”

We lost a good Friend yesterday in James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Read in Peace. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 25, 2021

One of Tyler’s most recent appearances prior to his demise was on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” which was released last May.

While he wanted to be with the cast in person, he only joined Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, LeBlanc and Perry virtually due to his health condition.

During his virtual appearance via Zoom, Tyler shared about his experience making the show for a decade and how it felt for him to have worked with its six lead stars.

“It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly. I could not have imagined just a better experience. All of these guys were fantastic. It was just a joy to work with them. It felt very, very special,” he said.

In an interview with "Today" last June, Tyler revealed that it was in September 2018 when he got diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer which had spread to his bones.