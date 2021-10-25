AC’s cover of Lisa’s ‘Money’ gets nod from choreographer

AC Bonifacio covers the choreography of Lisa’s ‘Money’ with dance group Alpha PH. YouTube: Andree Bonifacio

MANILA — AC Bonifacio’s dance cover of K-pop star Lisa’s “Money” got the approval of its choreographer, and ranked among the trending videos on YouTube just 2 days after its release on Monday.

On Instagram Stories, in-demand choreographer Kiel Tutin shared Bonifacio’s post about her cover. He used the mind-blown and fire emojis.

Bonifacio responded, also through Stories, telling Tutin: “The best! Love your stuff forever!”

As of writing, Bonifacio’s video has amassed nearly 600,000 views, just two days after it was uploaded.

It also ranked in the top 20 trending videos on YouTube as of Monday night.

Bonifacio’s take on “Money,” produced by Chapters PH and featuring dance group Alpha PH, marks the Kapamilya star’s latest trending cover.

Her previous ones also notably got the approval of its original performers, with the likes of Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Kylie Minogue, and BTS noticing her videos.