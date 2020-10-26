LOOK: Arci Muñoz is now a sergeant

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Arci Munoz is now a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command.

In its official Facebook page on Monday, the PAFR said Munoz completed the Basic Citizen Military Training on Sunda, October 25, at Gaerlan Auditorium, HAFRC, Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

The post added that under the supervision of 1st Air Reserve Center, Munoz learned the basic knowledge and skills of soldiery.

“For 30 training days, she underwent HADR training, marksmanship training, obstacle course, field training exercise (FTX) and other activities that prepared her for her future roles as a reservist of the Philippine Air Force,” it said.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Munoz wearing a fatigue uniform while holding what appears to be her certificate.

Munoz first revealed that she enlisted to be a reservist for the Philippine Air Force in an Instagram post last June.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kasarinlan, mahal kong Pilipinas! Ngayon araw din ang aking unang pisikal na pagsasanay bilang kaunaunahang babae sa aking henerasyon at propesyon na sumasailalim sa [Philippine Air Force] reservist BCMT - Basic Citizen Military Training,” she captioned her post at that time.

"Hinihikayat ko po ang aking mga kapwa kababaihan na mag-enlist. Marami pong salamat sa aking Philippine air force family. Asahan nyo po ang aking buong pusong dedikasyon at serbisyo," she added.

Munoz went through her basic citizen military training along with her “Pamilya Ko” leading man and good friend, JM de Guzman.