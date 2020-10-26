‘Bagong Umaga’: A mother’s grief storms families in dramatic pilot

Overwhelmed with grief, Diana (Glydel Mercado) sets out to inflict the same pain on those she believes responsible for her daughter’s death. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Before the proverbial dawn of a new day comes the darkest night, as in the case of a mother’s grief in the dramatic pilot of “Bagong Umaga” aired Monday.

With a title promising a story of hope, the ABS-CBN drama first established the circumstances that will hound its lead characters, whose intersecting lives are traced to a stormy night at a hospital.

Denied a medical operation for her newborn, Diana (Glydel Mercado) could only cling to the slim chance that her daughter would survive despite her health complication.

The owner of the hospital, Ian (Cris Villanueva), insisted that the facility can only render paid service, despite his mother Hilda (Rio Locsin) pleading on behalf of Diana, her friend who was also once a fellow nurse at the hospital.

Ian also showed no compassion towards the Magbanuas, Jose (Keempee de Leon) and his pregnant wife Monica (Nikki Valdez). While Monica’s delicate condition required more urgent surgery, Ian changed last-minute her schedule in the operating room in favor of his wife, Maggie (Sunshine Cruz), who was also due to go into labor.

In one night, two newborns were lost: Diana’s daughter, and one of the twins of Monica.

Overwhelmed with grief, Diana vowed to inflict the same pain on Ian and Maggie. Once an employee at the hospital, Diana used her knowledge to navigate the facility, even obtaining a nurse’s uniform.

Inside the nursery, she switched Maggie’s daughter with the surviving baby of the Magbanuas, changing the course of their lives forever.

With an ensemble cast led by Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, and Yves Flores, “Bagong Umaga” will tell the intersecting stories of the generation that follows as well as their families, going by trailers for the series.

“Bagong Umaga” is available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).