‘Ang lala!’ Not even done with performance, Tawag bet gets standing ovation from judges

Tawag ng Tanghalan judges Karylle (middle) and Jaya (right) react to the performance of Ayegee Paredes. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Ayegee Paredes wasn’t even finished with her number as a weekly contender in Tawag ng Tanghalan, but already she had the judges on their feet.

Paredes’ now-viral performances in the “It’s Showtime” segment last Saturday, in fact, she twice got a standing ovation— during the first round, which narrowed down the daily winners to two; and the second round, where one of them was declared the week’s winner.

“Hindi ka pa tapos kumanta, standing ovation na ang mga hurado! They can’t wait!” host Vice Ganda told the Bukidnon singer after she performed “Lupa” in the first round. “Ang lala, girl! Last contestant ka ba?”

Head judge Jaya, meanwhile, jokingly had a bottle of hand sanitizer ready to be thrown at Paredes. Fellow “hurados” Karylle and Jed Madela similarly had enthusiastic reactions.

“Nang-aaway ka ba?” Jaya asked Paredes, in jest, after she performed “I Have Nothing” as her winning piece in the final round. “It’s a blessing to hear you sing.”

As the weekly winner, Paredes will compete against other victors in the semifinals. If she triumphs in that leg, she will proceed to the grand finals.

The singing contest circuit is nothing new to Paredes, who some Filipinos may remember as a popular aspirant in “The X Factor UK” in 2016.

At the time, Paredes made headlines when she was unable to go on in the competition, despite acing early rounds and securing a spot in the “Judges Houses” leg, due to issues with her visa.

In the Philippines, Paredes also joined televised singing competitions, including the 2017 edition of Tawag ng Tanghalan. She was also the 206 winner of DZMM’s Global Pinoy Singing Idol.