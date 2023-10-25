MANILA -- YeY Channel is bringing back well-loved children shows "The Flying House" and "Superbook" to celebrate National Children's Month.

The shows are part of the morning lineup of A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and Jeepney TV starting October 30, Monday.

Start the week with the double Biblical adventures as the hit animated duo series “The Flying House” and “Superbook” return to ABS-CBN through A2Z and Kapamilya Channel from Mondays to Fridays at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively.

Unlock the power of time-travel with Christopher, Joy-Joy and Gizmo as they transport themselves to the eras of the Old and New Testaments in “Superbook.”

Join a thrilling ride to meet historical figures and witness momentous events in the Bible with Justin, Corkey and Angela in “The Flying House.”

Saturday mornings will get even better with never-before seen, back-to-back animated series for young kids with “Bubu and the Little Owls” and “Dinoman”.

The forest will become an exciting place for enjoyable learnings and adventures as Bubu, her siblings and friends embark on delightful escapades in “Bubu and the Little Owls.”

Meanwhile, Dinoman, together with his friends Cera Girl, Ptera Man and Bronto Man, plus their cool mentor Dr. Troo will present an engaging and captivating prehistoric Dino world adventure.

Both series are in English, ensuring a delightful and educational viewing experience for children of all ages.

With the return of “Mr. Bean” on free TV, kids and kids-at-heart can once again delight in the funny antics of clumsy and eccentric Mr. Bean as he navigates his everyday activities.

A new batch of Team YeY kids figure in short-form content through “Team YeY Explains” to spark curiosity and inspire kids to seek answers to their everyday questions.

This November, local child-friendly hits “Kokey” and “Kung Fu Kids” will also banner on YeY Channel’s timeblocks, while staples “Wansapanataym”, “Super Inggo,” “Team YeY” and “Goin’ Bulilit” will continue to delight young viewers.

The child-friendly blockbuster shows on YeY Weekdays from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jeepney TV; and YeY Weekends on A2Z and Jeepney TV from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Kapamilya Channel from 6 a.m. to 8:10 a.m..