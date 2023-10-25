MANILA -- Organizers on Tuesday have announced the entries to this year's QCinema International Film Festival (QCIFF), which will be held from November 17 to November 26 at the Gateway Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, U.P. Town Center, Shangri-La Plaza and Power Plant Mall cinemas.

The full lineup was revealed by festival director Ed Lejano, Quezon City Film Commission executive director Liza Diño and QCFFI president Manet Dayrit at a press conference opened by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Festival Director Ed Lejano, Quezon City Film Commission Executive Director Liza Diño and QCFFI president Manet Dayrit at QCIFF press conference on Tuesday in Quezon City.

The 10-day festival features 60 titles, divided into 10 sections, including three competition sections.

Competition sections

The Asian Next Wave section has 10 directorial debuts from Asian filmmakers.

The films are "Abang Adik" by Jin Ong (Malaysia); "Gitling" by Jopy Arnaldo (Philippines); "Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell" by Thien An Pham (Vietnam, France, Singapore, Spain); "Last Shadow At First Light" by Nicole Midori Woodford (Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Slovenia); "Love Is A Gun" by Lee Hong-chi (Taiwanese, Hong Kong); "Mimang" by Kim Tae-yang (South Korea); "Solids By The Seashore" by Patiparn Boontarig (Thailand); and "Tiger Stripes" by Amanda Nell Eu (Malaysia, Taiwan, France, Germany, Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, Indonesia).

This year, the festival also unveiled a new section called "QCSEA" or the Southeast Asian Shorts Competition. Ten short films were selected out of over 300 entries received from all over Southeast Asia to compete.

These are: "Basri And Salma In A Never-Ending Comedy" by Khozy Rizal (Indonesia); "Buoyant" by Toan Thanh Doan & Hoang-Phuc Nguyen-Le (Vietnam); "Cross My Heart And Hope To Die" by Sam Manacsa (Philippines); "Dominion" by Bea Mariano (Philippines); "Hito" by Stephen Lopez (Philippines); " Look Into The Mirror And Repeat Myself" by Giselle Lin ( Singapore); "Kung nga-a Conscious ang mga Alien sang ila Skincare (The Thing About Aliens And Their Skin Care)" by Seth Andrew Blanca and Niño Maldecir (Philippines); "MOP" by Joon Goh (Malaysia); "The Altar" by Moe Myat May Zarchi (Myanmar); "When You Left Me On That Boulevard" by Kayla Abuda Galang (Philippines).

Meanwhile, those competing in QCShorts, which received P350,000 grants, will have their world premiere at QCinema Film Festival 2023.

The six grantees are: "A Catholic School Girl" by Myra Angeline Soriaso and produced by Tin Velasco, "Abutan Man Tayo ng Houselights" by Apa Agbayani and produced by Tony Battung, "Animal Lovers" directed by Aedrian Araojo and produced by Xeph Suarez, "Microplastics" by Lino Balmes and produced by Ana Alzona, "Tamgohoy" by Roxlee and produced by Lot Arboleda and "Tumatawa, Umiiyak" directed by Che Tagyamon and produced by Gale Osorio.

Exhibition sections

Five films will be shown in the New Horizons section: "City Of Wind" by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir (Mongolia, France); "Foremost By Night" by Victor Iriarte (Spain, Portugal, France); "Scrapper" by Charlotte Regan (United Kingdom); "Through The Night" by Delphine Girard (Belgium, France, Canada) and "Women From Rote Island" by Jeremias Nyangoen (Indonesia).

While the festival is dedicated to screening the latest movies, it will also have lineup for classic films which have been recently restored.

These films are: "A Clockwork Orange" by Stanley Kubrick (United Kingdom, United States); "Chungking Express" by Kar-Wai Wong (Hong Kong); "Enter The Dragon" by Robert Clousse (Hong Kong, United States); and "Fallen Angels" by Kar-Wai Wong (Hong Kong).

Under the Screen International section are: "Critical Zone" by Ali Ahmadzadeh; "Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World by Radu Jude; "Evil Does not Exist" by Ryusuke Hamaguchi; "Fallen Leaves" by Aki Kaurismäki; "Perfect Days" by Wim Wenders; "The Taste of Things" by Trần Anh; "Afire" by Christian Petzold and Andrew Haigh’s "All of Us Strangers" and "Sweet Dreams" by Ena Sendijarević.

The Rainbow QC section will feature four films exploring the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ experience -- "Mutt" by Vuk Langulov-Klotz; "Passages" by Ira Sachs; "Peter Von Kant" by François Ozon, and "Woman Of… " by Michał Englert and Małgorzata Szumowska.

Meanwhile, the Special Screenings section will feature Lav Diaz's "Essential Truths of The Lake," "Irreversible: Straight Cut" by Gaspar Noé, "Karaoke" by Moshe Rosenthal, "Only the River Flows" by Wei Shujun, "Raging Grace" by Paris Zarcilla, "Saltburn" by Emerald Fennell, and "Strange Way of Life and The Human Voice" by Pedro Almodóvar.

This year, the festival is bringing back the Before Midnight section. Films under this section are "Hungry Ghost Diner" by We Jun Cho; "Femme" by Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping; "River" by Junta Yamaguchi, and "Red Rooms" by Pascal Plante.

Under the QCDox are "Divine Factory" by Joseph Mangat, "Nowhere Near" by Miko Revereza, and "National Anarchist: Lino Brocka" by Khavn.

Other programs

This year, the QCinema is also introducing two new adjacent features, the QCinema Project Market (QPM) and the QCinema Young Film Critics Lab.

QPM will connect promising projects from the Philippines and the rest of Asia with producers to help give these films funding. This is an extension of QCinema's original grant program. The QPM itself will be giving out cash grants to the best projects in attendance.

The QCinema Young Film Critics Lab is another new program. It will gather a group of young Filipinos interested in creating content around film and offer them access to industry professionals to help foster their burgeoning careers.

To be held also in conjunction with QCinema is the International Film Industry Conference, which is co-organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines. The event offers an international platform to continue the synergy of the industry by featuring talks from experts and professionals.

The opening film is the Golden Lion winner in this year’s prestigious Venice Film Festival is "Poor Things" starring Emma Stone, while closing the festival is "The Breaking Ice" by Anthony Chen, Singapore’s entry to the 2024 Academy Awards.

The QCinema elevated theme also continues with its collaboration with renowned Filipino artist Dex Fernandez, known for his iconic creation "Garapata."