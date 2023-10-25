South Korean actors Kim Nam-gil, left, and Kim Young-kwang are set to star in a new action thriller series, 'Trigger.' Photos from actors' Instagram pages

South Korean actors Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang are set to join forces for an action thriller series, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The new show titled "Trigger" was revealed in a post on Netflix K-Content's X page.

📢NEW SHOW ALERT!



Kim Nam-gil (Song of the Bandits) and Kim Young-kwang (Somebody) are locked and loaded in the new action thriller series, #TRIGGER.



An unidentified surge of gun-related crimes forces two men to arm themselves, but each fueled with distinct motivations… pic.twitter.com/zePCqITvna — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) October 25, 2023

"An unidentified surge of gun-related crimes forces two men to arm themselves, but each fueled with distinct motivations," Netflix said of the show's plot.

The streamer did not give a date for the show's premiere.

Kim Nam-gil rose in popularity for starring in the hit period drama "Queen Seondeok" in 2009. His other notable shows include "The Fiery Priest" and "Song of the Bandits."

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang is known for starring in "Sweet Stranger and Me," "Somebody," and "Call lt Love."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO