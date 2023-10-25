KC Concepcion resurfaces old letter for mom Sharon

MANILA – Several days before the much-anticipated reunion concert of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, their daughter KC Concepcion appeared to be the most excited for the event.

In fact,KC found her old letter for her mom when she was still a child. In the letter, the young KC said she wants to have a complete family.

“Dear Mommy, I hope I can go with you now. I love you so much. I will write you again okay? Sana papa stays with us so we will be a complete family like what you said in your letter. I love you so much talaga,” it stated.

In the caption, KC stressed that she is content with the current setup of her parents.

“Sometimes talaga a fairytale will remain as a fairytale na lamang… Pero that’s okay! Thankful ako sa mga ‘silver lining’ natin in life. Imagine, 3 days na lang at magsasama na sila Mama and Papa in a musical celebration after so many years… May ganito pa palang pwedeng mangyari,” she wrote.

Cuneta and Concepcion will be staging their reunion concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The veteran actor also revealed that he and Cuneta have not spoken nor have seen each other since their September 15 press conference, upon the advice of the producers. The goal, he said, is to have a "raw" reunion once they come face to face on the night of the show.

Aside from Concepcion, Cuneta has three other children with her husband Francis Pangilinan -- Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC