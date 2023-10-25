Kathryn Bernardo joins fun in record-setting human mattress dominoes

Photo from Uratex Philippines

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo has added another endorsement under her belt as she was introduced as the new brand ambassadress of a local mattress brand.

On Sunday, Bernardo was one of the guests who witnessed how Uratex Philippines set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Human Mattress Dominoes at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The event coincided with the 55th year anniversary of the brand.

Uratex had 2,355 participants that toppled the 2,019 previous record set in Brazil in 2019, finishing the activity in 14 minutes and 25 seconds.

Bernardo is coming off from the success of her comeback film “A Very Good Girl” with award-winning actress Dolly de Leon, which has earned more than P100 million in the box office.

Last month, she was also named Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2023.

Bernardo is gearing up for more projects including the historical movie "Elena 1944" helmed by Olivia Lamasan and a yet-titled film with her long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.



Related video:

