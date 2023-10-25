K-pop superstar G-Dragon. Photo: Instagram/xxxibgdrgn

K-pop superstar G-Dragon was booked for investigation for allegedly using illegal drugs, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

News agency Yonhap reported that police in the South Korean city of Incheon booked the 35-year-old rapper on charges of illegal drug use.

The police declined to give further details on G-Dragon's case but clarified that it was separate from the investigation involving actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was also recently accused of drug use, according to Yonhap.

G-Dragon, who rose to fame as the leader of boy group Big Bang, was also embroiled in a drug controversy in 2011, having been accused of smoking marijuana.

G-Dragon debuted in 2006 with Big Bang, one of K-pop's most popular boy bands, known for hits like "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.