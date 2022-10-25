In celebration of his 40 years in showbiz, Ian Veneracion is set to headline a star-studded action series 'One Good Day.' Handout

MANILA – Veteran actor Ian Veneracion is marking his 40th year in the entertainment industry with a new action project “One Good Day.”

Admitting that the action genre is his comfort zone, Veneracion said it was easy for him to get interested when the action series was pitched to him.

In a virtual interview, the actor attributed his quick decision-making for the Amazon Prime Video series to his love for martial arts, guns, and motorcycles – which all play a significant part in the show.

“Nung pinitch sa 'kin na action, siyempre interesado agad ako kasi action. That’s my home court. I felt that I am comfortable because I love martial arts. I love guns and motorcycles, and stuff na kailangan… gusto naming ipakita,” said Veneracion, who has starred in at least 25 action movies in his career.

Veneracion also took pride in the technology used in filming “One Good Day”, noting how shooting has become easier nowadays.

“Now we can do one whole scene with one flow. Dati kailangan ng helicopter; ngayon drone na lang pwede na. Ang daming options even low light conditions. Ibang-iba talaga ngayon. We have to utilize that,” he continued.

Veneracion and director Lester Ong aim to showcase a quality Filipino-produced action series that may capture the attention of international audiences.

Veneracion hopes the show will get good viewership numbers and have more seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

“Balak naman kasi to show them the different side also. We share the same na we are so proud of Filipino talents na hopefully it opens doors not just for us, but also para makita nila na kaya pala nila ng ganitong action. They have really good stuntmen, actors, cinematographers,” he said.

In “One Good Day,” Veneracion plays Dale Sta. Maria, a strong-willed mobster who left the Rodrigo Organization after finding out that he has a brain tumor and that death is upon him. However, with the death of his loved ones, he is drawn out of retirement and is forced to go on a final mission before calling it a day.

“The role requires a delicate balance of internal ‘order and chaos’ for any actor. A sensitive man, trapped in the complexity of having to embrace violence, in order to gain the peace and simplicity that ultimately is his end goal,” Veneracion explained.

Joining him in the cast are Rabiya Mateo, Andrea Torres, Aljur Abrenica, Justin Cuyugan, Nicole Cordoves, Pepe Herrera, Robert Seña and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo.

Also with them in this six-episode series are Claire Ruiz, Louise Abuel, Joe Vargas, Marela Torre, Lance Pimentel, and Pontri Bernardo.

“One Good Day” will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 17, with new episodes dropping every Thursdays.

