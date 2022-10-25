MANILA -- Former couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson shared their wishes for their son Jude, who recently turned 2.

On Monday, Star Magic's Inside News exclusively shared photos and videos from the young boy's intimate birthday celebration and baptism.

"It's hard to explain the feeling but it's a sad happiness because it's so quick but at the same time it's such a pleasure to watch him grow. Masaya talaga kami na he's growing into such a playful, intelligent, caring boy," Paterson said.

"Time flies so fast and I can't wait to see him become the person that he is becoming," Salvador added.

"Honestly I just wish that he stays healthy, he stays happy, he grows into a happy boy, that's it," Salvador added.

"It's going to be the same for the rest of his life so that he always find happiness in everything he does. He will always come with a smile on his face, 'yun lang naman," Paterson said.

Just last month, Paterson confirmed that he and Salvador have separated nearly a year ago.

Salvador, who stars in the ABS-CBN fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Valentina, earlier opened up about being a single mother.

Paterson and Salvador welcomed their first child in October 2020.

