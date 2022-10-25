Vhong's wife appears in court; Deniece's witness a no-show

Tanya Bautista, the wife of detained actor Vhong Navarro, appeared before the court in Tuesday’s proceedings.

The judge heard Navarro’s motion for reconsideration, after his motion to remain under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was denied.

Bautista explained to the court the threats she received against her husband. In their motion, Bautista said she received a threatening text message, where Navarro’s safety could be compromised if he were to be transferred to the Taguig City Jail.

Cornejo previously filed an urgent motion for the court to transfer Navarro to Taguig City jail.

Meanwhile, Cornejo’s witness failed to appear at the bail hearing. According to her lawyer, Atty. Howard Calleja, the witness encountered problems traveling from the province.

Calleja said the witness is a friend of Cornejo who is not a part of her group of friends who were involved in the mauling of Navarro in 2014.

