TikTok star Noah Raquel drops new single 'Jowa'

Handout photo.

MANILA — TikTok star Noah Raquel has released his second song after the success of his debut single "Nakalimutan."

Mixed by Rob Murray, "Jowa" is the second of three original releases, following the successful release “Nakalimutan” last month, which along with an acoustic version of one of the tracks, will complete Noah’s debut heartfelt EP, "Jowa ni Noah."

An upbeat and feel-good OPM in Tagalog, "Jowa" embodies a mix of Raquel's chill yet powerful style of performance.

“I wrote this track about the heart-wrenching moment when the one you’re waiting for, finds someone else. The song delves into the emotions and the bitterness that comes with heartbreak," he said.

"I initially went with the idea of 'Jowa' being happy and upbeat throughout, but later paired it with some sad lyrics. I found that combination so unusual, but it seemed to fit perfectly so I decided to go with it. I think a lot of people relate to the song because I know so many others have similar experiences of this kind of heartbreak,” he added.

