Sharon’s son Miguel is turning 13 and she gave him this gift

MANILA - The only son of Sharon Cuneta and former Senator Kiko Pangilinan will become a teenager this weekend.

And to mark the occasion, Cuneta gave Miguel his first cellphone, but not a smartphone.

“Someone is turning 13 on Oct.29 (and 27.) He likes ‘having two birthdays!’) and got a new, simple phone,” Cuneta said on Instagram.

As seen in the photo, the screen veteran gave Miguel a Nokia phone, something his siblings also got before.

“All my kids started with simple cellphones! Look how happy he was to finally get one,” Cuneta said.

Based on her other social media updates, Cuneta is with her family in Australia where she’s doing a concert tour.

Aside from Miguel, Cuneta have three other children, KC Concepcion with former husband Gabby Concepcion, and Frankie and Miel with Pangilinan.