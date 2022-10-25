LOOK: Maris Racal flaunts curves in sexy pictorial

Photos from Maris Racal's Instagram account

MANILA – Netizens could not help but gush over Kapamilya actress-singer Maris Racal's daring photos captured by celebrity lensman BJ Pascual.

Racal donned a body-hugging white see-through dress, drawing fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

“Mami napaka palaban,” former “PBB” housemate Jai Pangan commented.

“Grabe yun, maaars! Ang iniiit!” another netizen posted.

Last September, Racal surprised her fans with a daring photo shoot, which showed her wearing underwear and a pair of jeans, to mark her 25th birthday.

During her birthday celebration, Racal also shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend Rico Blanco as they performed a duet of “Cruisin.”

She confirmed her relationship with the singer-songwriter in May 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: