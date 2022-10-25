Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Maris Racal flaunts curves in sexy pictorial

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 04:58 PM

Photos from Maris Racal's Instagram account
Photos from Maris Racal's Instagram account

MANILA – Netizens could not help but gush over Kapamilya actress-singer Maris Racal's daring photos captured by celebrity lensman BJ Pascual. 

Racal donned a body-hugging white see-through dress, drawing fire and heart emojis in the comment section. 

“Mami napaka palaban,” former “PBB” housemate Jai Pangan commented. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

“Grabe yun, maaars! Ang iniiit!” another netizen posted. 

Last September, Racal surprised her fans with a daring photo shoot, which showed her wearing underwear and a pair of jeans, to mark her 25th birthday. 

During her birthday celebration, Racal also shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend Rico Blanco as they performed a duet of “Cruisin.”

She confirmed her relationship with the singer-songwriter in May 2021.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Maris Racal   BJ Pascual   photo shoot  

BRAND NEWS