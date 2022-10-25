LANY making up for lost time with 5 shows in Manila

MANILA – American indie pop band LANY feels overwhelmed that four out of their five upcoming shows in Manila have already been sold out.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Paul Klein said this feels like they are making up for the lost time with their Filipino fans because it’s been a while since their last visit to the Philippines.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve been able to come over there and five nights at the end of this year is absolutely crazy. It feels like we are making up for lost time,” he said.

Klein added their shows must go on even after one of their members, Les Priest, decided to part ways with them back in April.

“We had some incredible years with Les and we are so thankful. When he came to us and said, ‘I want to walk away and be at home with my family,’ of course we gave him our blessing to do that. He also knew that we weren’t done,” he said.

When asked if it’s possible for them to reunite soon, Klein answered: “I don’t think so. I think it will just be Jake (Goss) and I moving forward. We are really excited.”

LANY is set to conquer the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena on November 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16, marking the band’s sixth visit to the country.

The first time the band performed in the country was in March 2017. In 2018, they had sold-out Manila shows at the Araneta Coliseum. The year after that, LANY again held back-to-back sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Their last visit to the country was in 2020 just before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic when they performed in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits “ILYSB”, “Malibu Nights”, “pink skies”, and “Thru These Tears”, among others.

