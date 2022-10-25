Kapamilya stars grace Masskara Festival in Bacolod

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Anji Salvacion, Charlie Dizon, Jameson Blake, and Maymay Entrata joined this month’s vibrant Masskara Festival in Bacolod City.

Salvacion, Dizon and Blake treated the audience with special performances at Robinsons Bacolod last Saturday, headlining the first-ever regional event of ABS-CBN since the pandemic started.



Entrata also took the opportunity to officially launch her new single, “Puede Ba,” at the event, performing her follow-up to the big hit “Amakabogera” live for the first time to add cheer to the month-long festival.



Before the mall show, ABS-CBN also held auditions for “It’s Showtime’s” singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan” season 6 and new search for dance floor hotties “Girl on Fire.”



ABS-CBN Regional and ABS-CBN Events led the Masskara Festival Kapamilya Mall Show together with A2Z Regional, Kapamilya Channel Regional, MOR Entertainment, and Star Pop.

Related video: