Janine Gutierrez doesn't plan on settling down soon

MANILA -- Janine Gutierrez turned 33 just recently but the actress candidly shared that she does not plan to settle down this year yet.

Gutierrez mentioned this in her new vlog where she answered questions from several netizens including one if she’s ready to get married.

“This is so funny kasi parang this is a question that girls get every time na nag bi-birthday sila. Kanya-kanya talaga siya. For other people, they’re happy to get married younger and other people don’t even want to get married at all,” she said.

“Ako, personally, it’s not in the plans for this year. Wala pang plans,” she added.

Gutierrez went on to explain that girls should never be pressured into building their own families just because they’re a certain age.

“Just because you’re a certain age, you’re 30 or older, it doesn’t mean you have to get married na. I hope you don’t feel pressured or left behind dahil lang ang daming nagtatanong,” she said.

“When it comes down to it, you’re always on your own timeline and it’s up to you kung ano ang gusto mong gawin with your life. Don’t feel pressured guys.”

Gutierrez also had some words for those who keep on asking about this topic.

“To the people asking naman, huwag naman kayong mang-pressure. Kanya-kanyang journey talaga iyan. There’s no correct timeline,” she said.

For now, the Kapamilya actress said she is focused on saving up so she could build her own home.

“Favorite ko mag-save ng photos on Instagram for future home peg. Kasi 'yung next goal ko talaga is gusto ko magpatayo ng house. Last year, I already found a lot. Gusto ko lang talaga mag-ipon so I can build a house,” she said.

Revealing what her dream house would look like, she said: “Gusto ko 'yung mga house na 'yung interiors are kinda mid-century but modern. Maraming glass, maraming wood and maraming plants.”

