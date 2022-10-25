Flex cover boys Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson define 'modern masculinity'

Screenshot from Star Magic's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Kapamilya stars Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby define "modern masculinity" as they grace the cover of Star Magic's digital magazine Flex.

In a press conference Tuesday, Anderson said it is important for men to know their responsibilities in life and value their loved ones.

"Medyo old school ako eh. I think a man should know his responsibilities. Kapag may maling ginawa, own up to the responsibilities. Kapag may tamang ginawa, learn from it," Anderson told reporters.

"Do more of it. Be a good citizen, be a good person, be a good partner, and be a good member of the family. Alagaan mo ‘yung pamilya mo, alagaan mo ‘yung mahal mo sa buhay. Be respectful, be competitive but also be humble. Always learn from your mistakes and try to be a good person. Para sa akin, I think that’s the modern man," he added.

Milby added that men should learn to be content in life and continue to learn as they grow old.

"I’m 38 now and I’m very contented, I’m happy and in love with (Catriona Gray). I’ve been so blessed after 16 years sa business, still having work. Matatapos na ang ‘The Family Affair’ and it’s such a big blessing kahit lahat ng pinagdaanan," Milby said.

"It’s the growth that you go to kasi kung wala kang pinagdadaanan, kung wala kang pagsubok sa buhay, you have no growth. It’s knowing and accepting the mistakes that you make and growing from them, and always being humble and seeking out, wanting to keep growing and that’s what I wanna do," he added.

"I wanna keep growing kahit 60s, 70s na ako. You’ll never gonna stop growing. I’m really content with my life right now. I’m happy."

Star Magic's Flex "aims to end toxic masculinity by promoting a new idea called modern masculinity." The first issue of Flex was released in May with former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate KD Estrada as its debut cover boy.

Anderson and Milby currently star in the primetime series "A Family Affair" with Ivana Alawi.

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

