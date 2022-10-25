Handout photo.

MANILA — Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Kevin Hermogenes has released his debut single "When I Fall."

Originally written for Jed Madela, “When I Fall” was composed by singer and producer Garth Garcia.

“Really an honor to sing 'When I Fall' originally written for Jed Madela. This is the beginning of my music career. I made the demo for this song for Manong Jed so it really has a special place in my heart. I can’t believe I was able to release the song as my own,” Hermogenes said.

“I am thankful to Garth Garcia for this opportunity to sing one of the songs he wrote. This opportunity will allow me to release my own music in the future,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In 2019, Hermogenes tried his luck on "Idol Philippines" and made it to the Top 20. He also joined Tawag ng Tanghalan on "It's Showtime."



“Although I didn’t make it to the top, of course, I was sad at first but still enjoyed it and I think that’s how it is in these kinds of competitions — you win, you lose, but that doesn’t mean you’re less," he said.

“I always say just give them a great show and performance because for me it’s my heart and love for music and performing is what keeps me grounded as well, so that whatever happens at the end of the day I love what I’m doing and will tell myself I did my best and I’m proud of it," he added.

“And I enjoyed every bit of that experience and I will always be grateful because I’ve gained a lot of friendships with other amazing singers and it gave me a lot of inspiration and drive to do well in my craft as well. Every experience has learnings and what I’ve learned is that as long as I believe in what I can do and have the right attitude, I can go far.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“When I Fall” is available on Spotify and other digital music platforms.

RELATED VIDEO: