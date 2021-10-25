Lea Salonga and Gary Valenciano. TOYM

MANILA -- Lea Salonga and Gary Valenciano honor frontliners with a new song entitled “Heroes.”

The original composition of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and Jose Javier Reyes will be launched the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Foundation this week to show solidarity and boost the morale of medical frontliners.



The first inspiration for the project came from Reyes who crafted the lyrics of the song in 2020, amid the struggle of medical frontliners besieged by rising COVID-19 cases. He also knew some of the patients, some of whom have passed on.

“It was not meant for any special occasion. I just felt it. I just had to write it down as a form of therapy. I sent the lyrics to Ryan since we’ve always worked well together. Sabi ko please set them to music if you can at the right time," Reyes related to ABS-CBN News.

“Nakakaiyak ang sitwasyon ng mga frontliners," Reyes added, citing their untold sacrifice, even without proper remuneration and lack of incentives. “They should be the ones who should be celebrated! They are our real heroes.”

Part of Reyes’ poignant lyrics go:

“He wants to live in all of us

To give love, hope

and bear truth in mind

For in my heart there’s a hero

He saves and in my life

He shines.

For everywhere there is a hero

Perhaps some you choose not to see

Fighting for what he believes is good Not for himself but for you and me."

Jonathan Manalo is also credited as a co-producer of the song project which will benefit the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in its continuing efforts of providing quality healthcare for Filipinos from all socio-economic classes.

The TOYM encourages donations to the PGH’s Panatag na Kanlungan that supports doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and other volunteers and front liners at the forefront of fighting this pandemic.

Every P1,000 donated will entitle donors to a special commemorative face mask.

The “Heroes” music video was shot earlier this year, with the Salonga, Valenciano and Cayabyab in their respective home studios.