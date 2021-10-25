KZ Tandingan gushes about filming '11:59' music video

MANILA – The music video of KZ Tandingan’s first international single “11:59” has finally been unveiled.

The video was directed and conceptualized by Dominic Bekaert and now has over 23,000 views on YouTube.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In a recent virtual conference, Tandingan said she never thought she would be able to do a music video like this and she is grateful that Tarsier Records made it possible.

Describing it as “not your usual music video,” Tandingan said: “I’ve seen videos like this sa ibang bansa and I’ve always wished I could do a video like this but I didn’t think it was possible because I know there are a lot of moving variables sa paggawa ng ganitong music video.”

“I am just super thankful and proud that Zoopraxi really understood the assignment. Nung dumating kami dun, paarang everything was prepared na. The only thing I had to do was to remember the timing kung saan ako lalakad, anong mangyayari, anong gagawin ko. Everything, lahat ng mga detalye, naplantsa na nila. It just went smoothly,” she added.

Tandingan said the most exciting part of filming it was that one mistake could ruin the entire take.

“Parang feeling ko because ang laki ng risk during every take, nagging exciting siya and na-push pa 'yung boundaries of music video making here in the Philippines. It is not your usual music video,” she said.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Lugo Gonzales, “11:59” was years in the making and is the culmination of everything Tandingan and her team have worked on in the past two years.

The track is about a couple and their journey trying to find out what’s next in their relationship.

“But the problem is parang isa lang yata ang sigurado kung gusto ba nilang mag-move forward together. 'Yung isa is asking questions kung ano ba ang mangyayari. 'Yung isa medyo hindi niya sinasabi 'yung mga sagot na hinihingi sa kanya,” she said.

“11:59” had a global premiere at 11:59 p.m. last Thursday.