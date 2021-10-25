'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, dies of cancer

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther on the hit show “Friends,” has died of prostate cancer. He was 59.

In an Instagram post on the official “Friends” page, Warner Bros. Television said it is mourning the loss of Tyler, “a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans,” it added.

Another “Friends” star, Maggie Wheeler, quickly commented on the post and paid tribute to Tyler.

“So Grateful to have known this kind and gentle man. James Michael Tyler will be dearly missed. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time,” she wrote.

One of Tyler’s most recent appearances prior to his demise was on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” which was released last May.

During his virtual appearance via Zoom, Tyler shared about his experience making the show for a decade and how it felt for him to have worked with its six lead stars.

“It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly. I could not have imagined just a better experience. All of these guys were fantastic. It was just a joy to work with them. It felt very, very special,” he said.

In an interview with "Today" last June, Tyler revealed that it was in September 2018 when he got diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer which had spread to his bones.