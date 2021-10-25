English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post across his social media pages, Sheeran announced that he is currently in self-isolation and following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what appearances Sheeran will not be making after catching the respiratory disease.

He also did not reveal whether he’s experiencing any symptoms brought about by COVID-19.

To end his post, Sheeran said: “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”