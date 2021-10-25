Cindy Miranda surprised by Aljur and AJ's blooming romance

MANILA -- When news about the break-up of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla first rocked the showbiz world in July, the initial “casualty” of the split was beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda.

It was understandable then, since Miranda and Abrenica worked together in the film, “Nerisa” directed by Law Fajardo. Miranda has since denied any romantic involvement with Abrenica. She was never the third party who caused the Abrenica-Padilla split.

The sexy drama, “Nerisa,” also starred AJ Raval, whose name didn’t crop up then in the news involving Abrenica and Padilla. Until recently.

After photos of them shopping together in a mall became viral online, Raval has since admitted that the actor is courting her.

In the media conference of director Mac Alejandre’s “My Husband, My Lover” on Monday, Miranda, who stars with Kylie Verzosa, Marco Gumabao and Adrian Allandy, clarified the issue about Abrenica and Raval.

Miranda said she knew the split of Abrenica and Padilla happened even before they started filming “Nerisa,” because Abrenica told her about it. However, she didn’t know about the details and she never made an effort to ask Abrenica about it.

“Biktima ako sa issue na ‘yun,” Miranda told ABS-CBN News. “Na-apektuhan ako because there were so many bashers at that time.

“Napagbintangan akong kabit at home-wrecker. Sobra nila akong na criticize, even if they didn’t know me. But I know part ‘yun ng buhay artista. Negative side ‘yun ng buhay artista.”

Admittedly, Miranda got affected by all the negative publicity about her at that time. “’Yung family ko affected din by all the bashers in social media,” she said. “But they know better. Sa akin, wala na ‘yun dahil hindi naman totoo.”

Miranda never heard about Abrenica and Raval while they were filming “Nerisa” on location in Alabat, Quezon.

“Naka-isolate ako at that time,” she recalled. “Wala akong moments with my co-actors. Ang hirap ng tumatalon ka, tapos iiyak ka, tatawa ka, maduduguan ka.

“So ‘yung issue about Aljur and AJ, when I later learned about it on social media, nagulat din ako. I hope maayos kung ano man ang gulo. Pareho kong kaibigan si Aljur and AJ. Alam ko nahihirapan sila. Sana maging okay na silang tatlo.”

If ever she gets to meet Padilla in person, Miranda will even welcome an opportunity to work with her. “I really want to meet Kylie,” Miranda said. “She’s a really strong person. I hope she’s okay right now.

“I’m happy that I got to work with Aljur. I can assure Kylie there’s really nothing special between me and Aljur. We’re friends. I really hope maayos na nila ni Kylie ang problem nila. Lahat naman ng bagay naayos.”

With “My Husband, My Lover,” Miranda charted her third film this year, following “Nerissa” and Roman Perez, Jr.’s “House Tour.” She cannot be thankful enough that film projects keep coming one after the other. She’s happy that she’s pre-occupied with work.