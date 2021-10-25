Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino on her engagement

MANILA – Congratulatory messages poured in for Kris Aquino after she made an Instagram post Sunday night where she revealed her engagement to former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

In the now viral post, Aquino mentioned Sarmiento in her caption for the first time while sharing a clip of them together.

Saying she is already looking forward to becoming a Sarmiento, Aquino thanked him for being her “best friend and the man I said yes to spending the rest of my life with.”

Several celebrities were extremely elated for Aquino that they flooded her post with comments sharing her excitement.

Among them were Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Mariel Rodriguez, Bea Alonzo, Ogie Alcasid, Alex Gonzaga, Chesca Kramer, Miles Ocampo, K Brosas, Moira dela Torre, Neri Miranda, Pokwang and Jinkee Pacquiao.

In the same post, Aquino thanked her late brother, former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, saying she and Sarmiento would not have reconnected if not for him.

Aquino also called her brother a “matchmaker in heaven.”

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under former President Aquino’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

From 2010 to 2015, Sarmiento was congressman of Western Samar. Before joining the House of Representatives, he was the vice mayor and later mayor of Calbayog City, until he ran for a congressional seat.

Aquino was formerly married to basketball star James Yap. They had a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed Bimby two years later in 2007. They separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.