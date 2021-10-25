Bianca Gonzalez's daughter Lucia turns 6

MANILA -- Lucia, the daughter of Kapamilya television host Bianca Gonzalez and retired PBA basketball player JC Intal, is now 6 years old.

On Instagram, the "Pinoy Big Brother" host posted photos of her and Lucia as she shared her message for the special day of her eldest daughter.



"I am so incredibly lucky to be your mommy, Lucia! The sweetest and most empathic, most responsible and obedient, most creative and curious little girl that has brought so much love in our life in the past 6 years!!!! Happiest birthday to our little beach lover!" Gonzalez wrote.

Gonzalez gave birth to Lucia back in October 2015, months after she married Intal in December 2014.

In 2018, Gonzalez and Intal welcomed their second daughter, Carmen.

Related video: