Sarah G, Kyle Echarri collaborate on 'ASAP' for the first time

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo and Kyle Echarri collaborated on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday for the first time.

The two performed the Benee’s 2019 song “Supahlonely” with Geronimo rocking the stage at the studio while Echarri is grooving with her through the big LED screen.

Echarri started his showbiz career after he joined the second season of “The Voice Kids” five years ago where he was part of Geronimo’s team.

In a recent interview, Echarri shared some lessons he learned from Geronimo. Humility and overcoming shyness are some of the things his mentor taught him, he said.

"One thing that I kept with me that she always told me was to keep my feet on the ground and that's the number one thing. She always made sure that her artists are humble at all time no matter how far we've got," Echarri said.

"She always treated each one of her artists the same. And she always made sure that we always keep our feet on the ground."

"And I think, the one thing that she helped me with the most was my confidence 'cause, like I said, I was super shy. If you guys saw my blind audition, I was even more shy. So Ate Sarah really helped with that and how I present myself on stage and how I feel the stage all the time," he added.

Aside from being a recording artist, Echarri has also ventured into acting and producing music.

Echarri wrote and produced his latest single "I'm Serious" under ABS-CBN's music label Star POP, which marks his first solo music project as a singer-songwriter and producer.