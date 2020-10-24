‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’: Students who can’t afford gadgets for online classes get help

The stories of Juan Miguel Villamar and Luigi Tan were the focus of Saturday’s episode of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan”.

MANILA — The lack of gadgets for classes is an all-too common problem in this time when online learning is the norm.

Add to that the grief of losing a father, the family’s only breadwinner, and one could not blame 19-year-old student Juan Miguel Villamar for almost giving up on not just his studies, but on life.

The new episode of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” aired Saturday, chronicled how Villamar went from the bleakest of situations to now having the strongest of determinations to finish college.

The huge turnaround was mainly due to a person named Luigi Tan, one of the volunteers of the initiative Ayuda Pang Eskwela, which aims to become a way for poor students to raise money for the gadgets they need for online classes.

It was Tan who helped Villamar get the donations he needed, touched by the kid’s story and being familiar with the situation of having to fend for oneself at a young age.

The episode showed that Tan and Villamar have a lot in common, given the hardships he and his sister went through when they were abandoned by their mother and stepfather.

This included, among others, his sister giving up on her education so they could have him finish his own, and them finding a way to pay for his sister’s expensive dengue treatment.

The Tan siblings had help in the form of former bank employee Petronila Casela, who went through her own set of heartbreaks when it came to her dream of having her children finish school.

The show highlighted the link of between these stories to demonstrate how trying it is to get education in the country, and that students who are fortunate to have access should not take it for granted in any way.

Check out the full episode in the YouTube videos below or on the iWant-TFC app.

